Eugene S. Putnam, Jr. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Stock

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Director Eugene S. Putnam, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ESXB opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Community Bankers Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESXB. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 109.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 110.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 165,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 407.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 155,541 shares during the last quarter.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

