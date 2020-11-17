EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Short Interest Update

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EVCI opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02. EVCI Career Colleges has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

About EVCI Career Colleges

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

