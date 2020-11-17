Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,213,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

