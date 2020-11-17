Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,191,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,533,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,797,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,758,000 after acquiring an additional 67,036 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES stock opened at $94.43 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $99.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

