Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Stock Position Reduced by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,055 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 386.2% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Exelon by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 202.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Exelon by 249.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

NYSE:EXC opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

