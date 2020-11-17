Extended Stay America (STAY) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ: STAY) is one of 41 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Extended Stay America to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Extended Stay America pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 26.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Extended Stay America has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Extended Stay America and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 0 0 0 N/A Extended Stay America Competitors 735 2586 3179 129 2.41

As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential downside of 7.17%. Given Extended Stay America’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Extended Stay America has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America’s peers have a beta of 1.62, indicating that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America -1.23% 7.99% 2.20% Extended Stay America Competitors -8.66% -16.81% -1.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extended Stay America and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.22 billion $69.67 million 13.74 Extended Stay America Competitors $3.24 billion $308.62 million 32.24

Extended Stay America’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.