Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 62,250 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total value of $17,153,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50.

On Monday, November 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $278.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 31.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Facebook by 8.8% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 10,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

