Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $17,153,610.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.56, for a total value of $17,153,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50.

On Monday, November 9th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00.

Facebook stock opened at $278.96 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $794.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.39 and a 200-day moving average of $250.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

