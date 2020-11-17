Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Down 47.1% in October

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the October 15th total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FOLGF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

