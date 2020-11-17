Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Raised to $62.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $31.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.62.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $43.75 on Friday. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 751,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 2,212.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,559 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

