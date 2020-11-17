First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,869.18

First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,869.18 and traded as low as $2,655.00. First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) shares last traded at $2,750.00, with a volume of 25,467 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $926.57 million and a PE ratio of 53.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,190.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,869.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

About First Derivatives plc (FDP.L) (LON:FDP)

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting and Software segments. It provides kdb+, in-memory, time-series database. The company also supports trading systems for front, middle, and back-office operations.

