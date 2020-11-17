First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Insider Purchases C$125,059.20 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,059.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,353,655 shares in the company, valued at C$273,703,039.10.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$37.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.60. First National Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$18.75 and a 52-week high of C$44.95.

Get First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.