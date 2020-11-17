First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 298,841 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3,755.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Hologic worth $20,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 88.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic stock opened at $71.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.56.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

