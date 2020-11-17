First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 274,618 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $20,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the second quarter worth $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 166.7% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,555. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $70.67.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.