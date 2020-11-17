First Trust Advisors LP Has $20.35 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,046 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Tyson Foods worth $20,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.6% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $1,791,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

TSN stock opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.76. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.