First Trust Advisors LP Has $20.50 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,063 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $188.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

KSU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.52.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

