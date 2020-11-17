First Trust Advisors LP Has $20.63 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $20,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $665,245.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,956 shares of company stock valued at $778,509 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FELE shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

