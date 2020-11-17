First Trust Advisors LP Has $21.49 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 246.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,858 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,144,000 after buying an additional 117,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,262,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $219,873,000 after buying an additional 232,804 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,727,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,107,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,253,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,454,000 after buying an additional 166,825 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $2,455,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,732,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

NYSE:BSX opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.