First Trust Advisors LP Has $21.82 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $21,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 92.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after buying an additional 42,255 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 61.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Universal Display by 86.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

OLED opened at $213.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $222.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.43.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $4,319,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $422,136.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,179,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,864 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

