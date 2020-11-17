First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,296 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Carnival Co. & worth $22,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 63.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after buying an additional 20,161,674 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 46.5% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,830,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 271.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 93.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $28,918,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

CCL stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.00. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCL shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

