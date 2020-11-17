First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 150,982 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 367.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 150,982 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.32% of Acceleron Pharma worth $21,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 91,257 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.92.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $2,103,556.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence C. Kearney sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $6,758,556. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $115.63 on Tuesday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $124.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average is $101.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

