First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 666.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,913 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $21,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

ABMD stock opened at $272.75 on Tuesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $319.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

