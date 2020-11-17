First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $167,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.