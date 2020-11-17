First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.37% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 873.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.

