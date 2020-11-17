First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the October 15th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FYX opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $69.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.95.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.