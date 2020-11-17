Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,683,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,001,000 after acquiring an additional 749,893 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,567,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,237,000 after purchasing an additional 317,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,564,000 after purchasing an additional 116,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,611,000 after purchasing an additional 253,600 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 531,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the period. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $70.50 on Tuesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.7333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

