Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.95. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,944. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.58.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.