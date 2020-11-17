Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 78.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,342,000 after acquiring an additional 301,947 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

