Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $9.88 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 150,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after buying an additional 25,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 285,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,485,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

