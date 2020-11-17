Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 292 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $576,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $455.37 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.50.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total value of $6,966,095.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,712 shares of company stock valued at $48,085,708 over the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

