Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 6,404 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 71,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $417,303,808.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BKR stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.68. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.