Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 13,891 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

ERF opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $502.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.14. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

