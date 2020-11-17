Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 832 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,098 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 199,141 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,927 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $31,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence F. Probst III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 575,661 shares of company stock worth $72,303,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.00 and its 200 day moving average is $129.15. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

