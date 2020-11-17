Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NIO by 4.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in NIO by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 18.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in NIO by 200.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in NIO by 53.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CICC Research raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NIO opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 2.61. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $54.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.