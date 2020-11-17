Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys New Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 51,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 154,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.06.

CPB stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

