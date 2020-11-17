Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 47.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,957 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

