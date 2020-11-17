Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $110,000 Position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFGP. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 470.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 328,991 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 79.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 302,895 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Micro Focus International by 133.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 94,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

MFGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE MFGP opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Micro Focus International plc has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

