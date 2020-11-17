Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $111,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $726,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 77.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 68,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 30,038 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.