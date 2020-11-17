Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $137,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Waters by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Waters by 9.4% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 449,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Waters by 33.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 81,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,157 shares of company stock valued at $13,199,051. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WAT opened at $231.84 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $154.39 and a one year high of $245.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.36.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

