Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $65,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 347.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,230.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.28. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

