Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $68,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.6% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 61,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 522.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 80,786 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 21.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 30.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 503,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 116,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

NLY opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

