Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $71,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 46.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,592,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,373,000 after buying an additional 505,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Hasbro by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,223,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,717,000 after buying an additional 64,867 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Hasbro by 44.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,203,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,206,000 after buying an additional 373,163 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Hasbro by 21.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,189,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,138,000 after buying an additional 209,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,258,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $609,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,976,026 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAS opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

