Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $72,000 in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,607,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. 46.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUN opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.99. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $56.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

