Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $75,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,175,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,000 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS stock opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

