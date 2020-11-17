Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $77,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $64,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $82.42. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5,547.45 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.07.

In other Sunrun news, CEO David Bywater sold 27,867 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,419.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,824,061. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,607,141 shares of company stock worth $551,306,073. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

