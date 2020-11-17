Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $79,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

