Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after buying an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3,822.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 742,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,608,000 after buying an additional 723,387 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after buying an additional 721,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,326,266,000 after buying an additional 419,130 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 465.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 265,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,837,000 after buying an additional 218,502 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.91.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $331.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

