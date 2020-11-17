Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,112,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,037 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,170,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 952,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,003,000 after purchasing an additional 449,491 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 433,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,195,000 after purchasing an additional 331,843 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 833,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,684,000 after purchasing an additional 291,625 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $439.29 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $439.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $366.44 and its 200 day moving average is $329.41. The company has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total value of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $23,954,139. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.67.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

