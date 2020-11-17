Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 646 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.28, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.35.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.