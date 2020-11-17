Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,371,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,853,000 after buying an additional 228,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,081,000 after buying an additional 50,407 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,891,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,285,000 after buying an additional 471,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,093,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,344,000 after buying an additional 928,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7,821.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,584,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,191,000 after buying an additional 2,551,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QSR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

QSR opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $8,879,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 15,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $874,418.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at $800,914.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

